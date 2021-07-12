Record-breaking heat continues for Kingman area
KINGMAN – The Kingman area’s Excessive Heat Warning, which went into effect Wednesday, July 7, saw one heat record broken and two tied from Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11.
According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Friday reached 111 degrees, which broke the previous record of 108 for the day set in 1985. On Saturday, July 10, the area tied its high-temperature record for the day set in 2003 at 111 degrees.
The Kingman area also tied its record-high minimum temperature for the evening of Sunday, July 11. The tied record of 81 degrees was previously set in 1906.
Along with scorching temperatures, this past weekend also saw 0.4 inches of rain fall, with measurements taken by NWS at the Kingman Airport. Wind speeds exceeded 25 mph over the course of the past three days, with gusts reaching and even exceeding 50 mph, particularly the evening of Saturday, July 10 and into Sunday, July 11.
The Excessive Heat Warning for the Kingman area is set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday, July 12. While a slight chance of storms is currently forecast at between 10-20% through Wednesday, July 14, temperatures are not expected to reach more than 100 degrees for the remainder of the week after Monday.
Tuesday, July 13 has a high temperature forecast at 100 degrees, with Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15, both having forecast highs of 99 degrees. Conditions will remain warm overnight, with low temperatures through Thursday forecast at 81 degrees Monday night, 79 and 78 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday night, respectively, and 77 degrees Thursday night.
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Ready, set, roast: Mohave County’s having another heat wave
- Lake Havasu suspect indicted in case of impregnated 14-year-old
- Ducey OKs bill shielding small business owners from new tax
- Kingman woman with felony arrest warrant nabbed by KPD
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Scams: Kingman man says ‘these guys were congratulating me up and down’
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- Ducey rescinds raft of virus orders
- COVID Delta variant confirmed in Arizona
- Obituary
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Kingman through July 4
- Kingman woman with felony arrest warrant nabbed by KPD
- Kingman area man arrested for alleged arson at Mohave County Library in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: