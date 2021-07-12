OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Record-breaking heat continues for Kingman area

The Kingman area set three temperature records during the most-recent heat wave, according to the National Weather Service. (Adobe image)

The Kingman area set three temperature records during the most-recent heat wave, according to the National Weather Service. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: July 12, 2021 11:44 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman area’s Excessive Heat Warning, which went into effect Wednesday, July 7, saw one heat record broken and two tied from Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Friday reached 111 degrees, which broke the previous record of 108 for the day set in 1985. On Saturday, July 10, the area tied its high-temperature record for the day set in 2003 at 111 degrees.

The Kingman area also tied its record-high minimum temperature for the evening of Sunday, July 11. The tied record of 81 degrees was previously set in 1906.

Along with scorching temperatures, this past weekend also saw 0.4 inches of rain fall, with measurements taken by NWS at the Kingman Airport. Wind speeds exceeded 25 mph over the course of the past three days, with gusts reaching and even exceeding 50 mph, particularly the evening of Saturday, July 10 and into Sunday, July 11.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the Kingman area is set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday, July 12. While a slight chance of storms is currently forecast at between 10-20% through Wednesday, July 14, temperatures are not expected to reach more than 100 degrees for the remainder of the week after Monday.

Tuesday, July 13 has a high temperature forecast at 100 degrees, with Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15, both having forecast highs of 99 degrees. Conditions will remain warm overnight, with low temperatures through Thursday forecast at 81 degrees Monday night, 79 and 78 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday night, respectively, and 77 degrees Thursday night.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area
Ready, set, roast: Mohave County’s having another heat wave
High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
Hot and Hotter
Heat warning extended to Sunday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State