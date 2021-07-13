Letter | Dems just looking for opportunity to cheat

On the television program Politics Unplugged, Democrat Reginald Bolding made wild claims that the new voting laws are restricting the number of people allowed to vote, and that without mass mail-in ballotting those on trtibal lands could not vote because they have transportation problems getting to the polls.

Anyone on tribal lands (or anyone else) with genuine transportation difficulty can still apply for a mailed ballot by the legally prescribed methods in advance of the election to give enough time for his or her registration to be checked against the registered voters’ list. There isn't anything about the election rules that unfairly curtails any legitimiate, eligible voter from voting.

What the rules do accomplish is to stop the expensive practice of mass mail-in ballotting and "ballot harvesting," which are just invitations to voter fraud. Democrats like Reginald Bolding depart from the truth when they claim pruning the registration rolls of dead citizens or illegal non-citizens or anyone too lazy or uninterested to vote for eight years somehow discriminates against any valid citizen wishing to vote. Democrats who claim that Blacks are not smart enough to get drivers’ licenses or state-issued photo IDs simply want the opportunity to cheat.

Sam Wells

Kingman