OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Sticking your head in the sand

Originally Published: July 13, 2021 3:11 p.m.

Regarding the COVID situation and its variants, let’s all remember the old saw "ignore it long enough and it'll go away," and then apply the ostrich maneuver – stick our heads in the sand and our rears in the air and think we're hidden.

COVID, like climate change, is just another hoax, right? It's not really hot; we're just being told that.

Yeah, I know, the ostrich part is a big hoax, too. Ostriches don't really do that; only humans.

Jerry Claborn

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rants and Raves | Feb. 17, 2021
Rants and Raves | Dec. 30, 2020
Briefs | Ducey signs bill to preempt federal gun laws
Letter | Board of Supervisors needs to focus on ‘reality’
Rants and Raves | May 31, 2020
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State