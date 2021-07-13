Letter | Sticking your head in the sand

Regarding the COVID situation and its variants, let’s all remember the old saw "ignore it long enough and it'll go away," and then apply the ostrich maneuver – stick our heads in the sand and our rears in the air and think we're hidden.

COVID, like climate change, is just another hoax, right? It's not really hot; we're just being told that.

Yeah, I know, the ostrich part is a big hoax, too. Ostriches don't really do that; only humans.

Jerry Claborn

Kingman