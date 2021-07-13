Mohave County records 102 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

KINGMAN – A pair of Kingman area residents were among three Mohave County patients killed by COVID-19 over the weekend.

The deaths, along with 102 new cases of the coronavirus, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health during the three-day period between noon on Friday, July 9 and noon on Monday, July 12.

While the average age of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.6 years of age, the three most recent deaths involved younger adults. The Kingman-area deaths included one patient each in the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups. An adult age 50-59 from the Bullhead City medical service area also perished.

alf were logged in the Kingman medical service area. They include 15 patients in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications of the coronavirus. There were seven new cases ages 70-79, six ages 60-69 and two ages 80-89.

Other Kingman-area cases included 13 ages 40-49, seven ages 30-39, six ages 11-19, four ages 20-19, and three each ages 0-10 and 50-59.

There were also 37 new cases in the Bullhead City medical service area, and 14 in the Lake Havasu City service area.

All 102 new cases are under investigation and not linked to a previously known case, indicating that widespread community transmission is still occurring in the county, where vaccination rates lag far behind the state and national averages. The presence of the more-transmissible delta variant of the virus may also be contributing to the surge, with about one-fourth of all cases in the state involving the variant being logged in Mohave County, according to county health officials.

The county, where the weekly case count has been increasing for more than a month, has logged 210 new cases and six deaths in the past five days, compared to 281 cases and six deaths in the prior seven-day period.

Vaccinations are readily available at area pharmacies and the Kingman Regional Medical Center, but many Mohave County residents seem resistant. According to AZDHS, only 38% of county residents have recieved at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 50.6% statewide and 67.7% nationwide. More than 68,800 of approximately 210,000 county residents have been fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 202 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 156, Kingman with 153, Fort Mohave with 63, Golden Valley with 34 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,473 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,356 for Bullhead City, 4,934 for Kingman, 1,800 for Fort Mohave, 1,173 for Golden Valley, 853 for Mohave Valley and 452 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 153 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 56 in Dolan Springs and 43 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.2 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 21,975 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 24,323 cases in the county. The county counts 666 deaths, while the state reports 766. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,409 county residents are known to have recovered from the virus, county health officials said.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, July 12, there were 94 new cases from 620 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 15%.

The positivity rate was 15% (28/181) on Tuesday, July 6; 7% (67/922) on Wednesday, July 7; 12% (74/619) on Thursday, July 8; 10% (59/594) on Friday, July 9; and 8% (14/183) on Sunday, July 11.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 211,959 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, July 13, AZDHS was reporting 20 new deaths and 345 new cases from 17,280 tests for a positivity rate of 2%. According to the Associated Press, data compilation problems reduced the number of new state-wide cases, and Wednesday’s figures are likely to skew higher as untabulated cases from Tuesday are added. More than 901,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,055 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.89 million confirmed cases and 607,466 deaths the morning of Tuesday, July 13. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,043,497 deaths from more than 187 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, July 13.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.