Potato Fire discovered in Hualapai Mountains

Originally Published: July 13, 2021 4:57 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, July 13, 2021 5:06 PM

KINGMAN – The Pine Lake Fire District is reporting that a small fire, currently well under an acre, has broken out in the Hualapai Mountains.

The Pine Lake Fire District posted on Facebook just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 that a report of smoke in the Hualapai Mountains led to the discovery of the Potato Fire.

The district wrote the single-tree fire, currently listed at 0.1 acres, resulted from a lightning strike the evening of Monday, July 12.

BLM fire crews are working the fire, along with helicopter water drops.

