Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigates near-drowning of 1-year-old boy in Golden Valley

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the near drowning of a 1-year-old child whose father found him floating in the family pool in Golden Valley on Tuesday, July 13.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a news release that medical personnel with the Golden Valley Fire Department and River Medical responded to a residence in the 3200 block of N. Hano Road in Golden Valley in reference to a drowning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 1-year-old victim was found floating in the family pool not breathing and without a pulse. The father of the child immediately began CPR until medical personnel arrived on scene and took over treatment. The child was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center where medical personnel were able to regain a pulse.

The child was then transported to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that the child and his family had been swimming in the pool earlier in the evening, and that the family had exited the pool. The child and his siblings continued to play in the nearby area of the pool.

At some point, the child slipped away from his siblings and entered the pool, MCSO reports. It is believed the child had been in the pool for up to 15 minutes before being found by an adult. The pool is above ground and approximately 4 feet high. There was no fencing around the pool, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.