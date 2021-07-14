OFFERS
Obituary | Stella King

Originally Published: July 14, 2021 9:07 a.m.

The little birds trust God, for they go singing from Northern woods where Autumn winds have blown

With joyous faith their unmarked pathway winging to summer lands of song, afar, unknown

Let us go singing, then, and not go crying, since we are sure our times are in His Hands

Why should we weep, and fear, and call it dying? It’s merely flying to a Summer Land…..

Stella King, loving mother and friend, passed from this life into her new one on July 3, 2021, after a long battle with dementia. Although she no longer resides here, her compassion and love live on for those who were fortunate enough to know her.

She leaves behind her son, Danny Lawson (Jane); her daughter, Marcella Nelson (John); and her stepson, Rodney King (Kathy), as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Stella, born in the Bronx, New York, came to Arizona and met and married Bud Lawson, settling down in Prescott, Ash Fork, Peach Springs and finally Kingman. She held numerous jobs, starting at Peach Springs Elementary School, and on to C&N Bait and Tackle, PBSW and the community college in Kingman. After Bud, she married Jim King, and upon retiring, continued to enjoy life staying busy with all of her activities. She was an avid sportsman, playing softball and golf, fishing and bowling. She garnered many a trophy at many a competition, and brought vitality and energy to every game she played.

She moved to Surprise in 2010 in order to be closer to her children, and lived out her days there. She will be greatly missed but her legacy lives on in hopes that her life touched others in a way that makes one smile when they think of her.

A graveyard service was held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Mountain View Cemetery at 10 a.m.

