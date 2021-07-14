Progress reported on wildfires in Kingman area
KINGMAN – Firefighters battling the Elements Fire in the Cerbat Mountains as well as the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup are making progress with containment.
According to InciWeb, the national fire information system, the Elements Fire is still listed at 1,300 acres, but is now 30% contained. The fire was discovered on Sunday, July 11 and resulted from lightning the day before.
The lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire broke out Friday, July 9, and remains at 734 acres. It is now 75% contained. No structures are threatened, reports the Bureau of Land Management.
On Saturday, July 10, there was an accident involving a wildland firefighting aircraft working the Cedar Basin Fire which resulted in the deaths of pilot Matthew Miller, 48, and Air Tactical Group Supervisor Jeff Piechura, 62.
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Elements Fire north of Kingman estimated at 1,200-1,500 acres
- Lake Havasu suspect indicted in case of impregnated 14-year-old
- Ready, set, roast: Mohave County’s having another heat wave
- Record-breaking heat continues for Kingman area
- Mohave 911
- Ducey OKs bill shielding small business owners from new tax
- Ducey taps federal cash to boost unemployment fund
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- Scams: Kingman man says ‘these guys were congratulating me up and down’
- Ducey rescinds raft of virus orders
- Obituary
- COVID Delta variant confirmed in Arizona
- Kingman woman with felony arrest warrant nabbed by KPD
- Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Kingman through July 4
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: