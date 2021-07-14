OFFERS
Progress reported on wildfires in Kingman area

The Elements Fire burning in the Cerbat Mountains is now 30% contained. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 14, 2021 9:38 a.m.

KINGMAN – Firefighters battling the Elements Fire in the Cerbat Mountains as well as the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup are making progress with containment.

According to InciWeb, the national fire information system, the Elements Fire is still listed at 1,300 acres, but is now 30% contained. The fire was discovered on Sunday, July 11 and resulted from lightning the day before.

The lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire broke out Friday, July 9, and remains at 734 acres. It is now 75% contained. No structures are threatened, reports the Bureau of Land Management.

On Saturday, July 10, there was an accident involving a wildland firefighting aircraft working the Cedar Basin Fire which resulted in the deaths of pilot Matthew Miller, 48, and Air Tactical Group Supervisor Jeff Piechura, 62.

