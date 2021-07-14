State reports 85 new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported that 85 new cases of COVID-19 and one death were recorded in Mohave County on Tuesday, July 13, as the surge of cases continues.

The Department of Public Health in Mohave County, where the weekly case count has been increasing for more than a month, had logged 210 new cases and six deaths in the five days ending at noon on Monday, July 12, compared to 281 cases and six deaths in the prior seven-day period ending Wednesday, July 7.

The steady stream of cases in the county comes despite vaccines being readily available for all persons ages 12 and older. In the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 30 the county recorded 222 new cases and four deaths. There were 144 new cases and two deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 23, the same number of cases logged between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred. There were 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2.

Vaccinations are readily available at area pharmacies and the Kingman Regional Medical Center, but many Mohave County residents seem resistant. According to AZDHS, only 38% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 50.7% statewide and 67.8% nationwide. More than 68,900 of approximately 210,000 county residents are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 202 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 156, Kingman with 153, Fort Mohave with 63, Golden Valley with 34 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,473 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,356 for Bullhead City, 4,934 for Kingman, 1,800 for Fort Mohave, 1,173 for Golden Valley, 853 for Mohave Valley and 452 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 153 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 56 in Dolan Springs and 43 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.2 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 21,975 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 24,408 cases in the county. The county counts 666 deaths, while the state reports 767. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,409 county residents are known to have recovered from the virus, county health officials said.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, July 13, there were 85 new cases from 400 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 21%.

The positivity rate was 15% (28/181) on Tuesday, July 6; 7% (67/922) on Wednesday, July 7; 12% (74/619) on Thursday, July 8; 10% (59/594) on Friday, July 9; 8% (14/183) on Sunday, July 11; and 15% (94/620) on Monday, July 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 212,361 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Wednesday, July 14, AZDHS was reporting 21 new deaths and 1,945 new cases from 13,112 tests for a positivity rate of 15%. According to the Associated Press, data compilation problems reduced the number of new state-wide cases reported on Tuesday, and Wednesday’s figures skew higher as untabulated cases from Tuesday are counted. More than 903,851 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,076 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 33.9 million confirmed cases and 607,863 deaths the morning of Wednesday, July 14. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,052,630 deaths from more than 188 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, July 14.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.