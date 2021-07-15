4 active wildfires have scorched 14,000 acres in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Four wildfires are actively scorching Mohave County land, and one of them has already claimed the lives of two people.

The four wildfires are burning, in total, approximately 14,000 acres across the region.

The largest is the Lime Fire, which has burned 2,063 acres of land in the Arizona Strip near the border with Utah.

Cedar Basin Fire

Lightning sparked the fire on Friday, July 9. According to Inciweb, the national wildfire information system, the Cedar Basin Fire was 734 acres and 75% contained as of Thursday morning.

Several ground and aviation resources are on scene and responding to the fire.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, an aviation accident involving an “Air Attack platform assigned to the fire” on July 10 resulted in the death of both crew members – Jeff Piechura, Air Tactical Group Supervisor, and Matthew Miller, pilot for Falcon Executive Aviation.

No other details about the accident’s cause were available as of Wednesday afternoon. The two-man crew was performing aerial reconnaissance and command and control over Cedar Basin Fire, BLM said in a statement.

Elements Fire

Just north of Kingman and six miles east of Chloride in the Cerbat mountains, the Elements Fire was also sparked by lightning last weekend. It was discovered Sunday, July 11.

As of Thursday morning, this fire has burned 1,343 acres and is 45% contained, according to Inciweb.

“The fire is in rough and rugged terrain with very limited access by resources on the ground,” according to Inciweb. “The gusty and erratic winds from area thunderstorms, which have not provided significant moisture, have contributed to the fire’s rapid growth.”

Despite the unhelpful weather, crews are making containment progress and there was minimal new fire activity on Tuesday. The status for Vock Canyon residents on the south side of the fire area has been downgraded from “SET” to “READY,” indicating that residents should prepare themselves for evacuation, monitor the situation, and pack important documents and valuables. “SET” status urges residents to be set to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Snap Point Fire

The largest fire burning in Mohave County is the Snap Point Fire, located about 60 miles south of the Arizona-Utah border – also caused by lightning.

As of Thursday morning, the fire had burned 9,843 acres and was listed as 100% contained on Inciweb. The fire reportedly started on July 10.

Three unoccupied historic cabins and one agency communications site in the area were threatened by the fire, but no structures were confirmed lost as of Tuesday evening. Local resources on scene included two engines, one Hot Shot crew, three Type 2 Initial Attack crews, one water tender, one Air Attack, and one Type 2 and one Type 3 helicopter.

Lime Fire

Located on the border of Arizona and Utah in the Arizona Strip near mile marker 25 on Interstate 15, the Lime Fire’s cause is currently under investigation. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire had spread to 2,063 acres and was 35% contained, according to Inciweb. It was first reported at 8:22 p.m. on July 12. No structures are threatened.