Briefs | Many Arizona mayors support passenger rail service expansion

TUCSON - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego are among those asking Arizona’s congressional delegation to support Amtrak’s proposed expansion of frequent passenger rail service.

Amtrak officials would like to see passenger rail service that would connect Tucson and the Phoenix area with three round trips each day.

Daily service to Los Angeles would also be possible.

There has been no rail service between both cities since the mid-1990s.

In a statement, Romero says Amtrak’s proposed new service would yield important economic benefits throughout the region, increase travel options for millions of Arizonans and help the state reduce its carbon footprint.

Romero and Gallego joined the mayors of Goodyear, Mesa, Glendale, Oro Valley, South Tucson, Marana, Avondale, Sahuarita and Chandler in sending a joint letter Tuesday asking the state’s congressional delegation to support the Amtrak proposal.

Yuma police: 2 young brothers drown in backyard pool

YUMA - Yuma police say two young brothers have drowned in a backyard swimming pool.

Police on Wednesday did not release the names of the brothers who died late Tuesday but said one was a year old and that the other was a 2-year-old.

Police said the boys were pronounced dead at a hospital after officers responding to a reported drowning found the children unresponsive and performed life-saving measures.

A police statement said the case is under investigation.

Some Phoenix hiking trails to be restricted in extreme heat

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board has approved a pilot program to restrict select city hiking trails during periods of extreme heat.

The pilot program will run from July 16 to September 30.

During that time, Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon Trail and Cholla Trail and all trails associated with Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when an excessive heat watch is in effect.

Those locations were chosen for the pilot program based on the number of mountain rescues that occur there annually plus the difficulty rating of those trails and how that impacts the complexity of the rescues.

The board’s decision Tuesday was made out of concerns for the safety of the general public and first responders.

At Tuesday, public meeting, members of the United Phoenix Firefighters Association requested restrictions to three trailheads at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak when outside temperatures reach 105 degrees.

A dozen members of the Phoenix Fire Department’s technical rescue team were sent home for heat-related injuries following multiple mountain rescues on June 16 in 115-degree conditions.