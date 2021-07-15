OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Briefs | Many Arizona mayors support passenger rail service expansion

A group of Arizona mayors support Amtrak’s proposal to reinstitute thrice-daily passenger rail service between Tucson and Phoenix. (Photo by Roger Puta/Public domain)

A group of Arizona mayors support Amtrak’s proposal to reinstitute thrice-daily passenger rail service between Tucson and Phoenix. (Photo by Roger Puta/Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 15, 2021 12:44 p.m.

TUCSON - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego are among those asking Arizona’s congressional delegation to support Amtrak’s proposed expansion of frequent passenger rail service.

Amtrak officials would like to see passenger rail service that would connect Tucson and the Phoenix area with three round trips each day.

Daily service to Los Angeles would also be possible.

There has been no rail service between both cities since the mid-1990s.

In a statement, Romero says Amtrak’s proposed new service would yield important economic benefits throughout the region, increase travel options for millions of Arizonans and help the state reduce its carbon footprint.

Romero and Gallego joined the mayors of Goodyear, Mesa, Glendale, Oro Valley, South Tucson, Marana, Avondale, Sahuarita and Chandler in sending a joint letter Tuesday asking the state’s congressional delegation to support the Amtrak proposal.

Yuma police: 2 young brothers drown in backyard pool

YUMA - Yuma police say two young brothers have drowned in a backyard swimming pool.

Police on Wednesday did not release the names of the brothers who died late Tuesday but said one was a year old and that the other was a 2-year-old.

Police said the boys were pronounced dead at a hospital after officers responding to a reported drowning found the children unresponsive and performed life-saving measures.

A police statement said the case is under investigation.

Some Phoenix hiking trails to be restricted in extreme heat

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board has approved a pilot program to restrict select city hiking trails during periods of extreme heat.

The pilot program will run from July 16 to September 30.

During that time, Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon Trail and Cholla Trail and all trails associated with Piestewa Peak Trailhead in the Phoenix Mountains Preserve will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when an excessive heat watch is in effect.

Those locations were chosen for the pilot program based on the number of mountain rescues that occur there annually plus the difficulty rating of those trails and how that impacts the complexity of the rescues.

The board’s decision Tuesday was made out of concerns for the safety of the general public and first responders.

At Tuesday, public meeting, members of the United Phoenix Firefighters Association requested restrictions to three trailheads at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak when outside temperatures reach 105 degrees.

A dozen members of the Phoenix Fire Department’s technical rescue team were sent home for heat-related injuries following multiple mountain rescues on June 16 in 115-degree conditions.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
Kingman could be in danger of losing Amtrak’s Southwest Chief
Byram: Amtrak provides essential transportation link
Kingman residents show support for continued Amtrak service
Miner Editorial | Congress must act to save the Southwest Chief
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State