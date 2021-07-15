OFFERS
Thu, July 15
Golden Valley toddler who nearly drowned dies

A Golden Valley toddler age 1 has died in a Las Vegas hospital after nearly drowning in a backyard swimming pool. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: July 15, 2021 3:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 1-year-old boy found floating and not breathing in a family pool in Golden Valley, but who regained a pulse at Kingman Regional Medical Center, has died.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office also reported in its news release that deputies are continuing their investigation into the incident, which saw the father find the child floating in the family pool the evening of Tuesday, July 13.

The sheriff’s office wrote that medical personnel with the Golden Valley Fire Department and River Medical responded to a residence in the 3200 block of N. Hano Road in Golden Valley in reference to a possible drowning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 1-year-old victim was found floating in the family pool not breathing and without a pulse. The father of the child immediately began CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over treatment. The child was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center where medical personnel were able to regain a pulse.

The child was then transported to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition. MCSO announced Thursday that the child died on Wednesday, July 14.

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that the child and his family had been swimming in the pool earlier in the evening, and that the family had exited the pool. The child and his siblings continued to play in the nearby area of the pool.

At some point, the child slipped away from his siblings and entered the pool, MCSO reports. It is believed the child had been in the pool for up to 15 minutes before being found by an adult. The pool is above ground and approximately 4 feet high. There was no fencing around the pool, according to the sheriff’s office.

