Good Shepherd Lutheran hires full-time pastor

Tim Barkett, center, is the new full-time pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kingman. He is shown with son Josiah, left, and wife DeeDee. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 15, 2021 2:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 3958 N. Bank St. has welcomed a full-time pastor – Tim Barkett – to the pulpit.

Barkett is a San Diego native and a life-long participant in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, according to a news release from the church. He attended Lutheran Church schools until high school, and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history in 1993 before working in law enforcement in San Diego.

In 2006 he entered Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, and entered the ministry in 2010 at Christ the King in Newbury Park, California, where he worked for 10 years before moving to Arizona.

Barkett has been married 28 years to DeeDee, a junior high school science teacher.

The couple have three children. Hannah, 25, their eldest, is married to Niko and teaches junior high biology in Long Beach, California. Daniel, 22, just graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in criminal justice. And Josiah, 17, will be a junior in high school.

Barkett can be reached at 928-757-3525.

