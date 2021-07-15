OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Maricopa County to spend $3M on voting machines after audit

JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 15, 2021 12:27 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona's largest county approved nearly $3 million Wednesday for new vote-counting machines to replace those used in the 2020 election, which were given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the results.

The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, had said she would seek to decertify the machines if the county planned to use them again.

State Senate Republicans used their subpoena power to take control of Maricopa County's voting machines after former President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the 2020 election was rigged against him in Arizona and other battleground states.

The Senate hired Cyber Ninjas, a small cybersecurity consulting firm led by a Trump supporter who has spread conspiracy theories backing Trump's false claims of fraud, to recount all 2.1 million ballots and forensically review voting machines, servers and other data.

The firm had no prior experience in elections, and experts in election administration say it's not following reliable procedures.

There is no constitutional mechanism for President Joe Biden's victory to be overturned, but Trump and many of his supporters hope the Arizona audit will support his fraud claims and lead to similar reviews elsewhere.

The county had leased vote-counting machines from Dominion Voting Systems Inc. through 2022. It agreed to pay $2.8 million for Dominion to supply new machines for the 2022 midterm elections and smaller local contests.

That includes 385 precinct tabulators, which count ballots as they're turned in at polling places; nine central tabulators, which primarily count early ballots; two servers; and other workstations.

County officials said they will still seek bids as planned for a new vote-counting contract after 2022.

In the partisan audit, the hand-count of ballots, which focused on tallying votes in the races for president and U.S. Senate, has wrapped up. Auditors this week plan to use machines to recount the number of ballots that were turned in. Senate President Karen Fann has said the Cyber Ninjas tally of votes did not match the county's official total, but she has not said how far apart they are.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of the audit is intensifying. The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan demanding materials including financial records and communications with Trump, several of his allies and prominent supporters of “stop the steal” conspiracy theories.

“The Committee is seeking to determine whether the privately funded audit conducted by your company in Arizona protects the right to vote or is instead an effort to promote baseless conspiracy theories, undermine confidence in America’s elections, and reverse the result of a free and fair election for partisan gain,” wrote Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney of New York, the committee chairwoman, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Maricopa County won’t re-use subpoenaed ballot counters
Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed
Election conspiracies live on with audit by Arizona GOP
CEO of firm eyeing ballots appeared to make political posts
Experts or 'grifters'? Little-known firm runs Arizona audit
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State