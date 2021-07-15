Mohave County’s 2022 primary races getting crowded; Kingman’s Rep. Regina Cobb plans statewide run
MICHAEL ZOGG For the Miner
Originally Published: July 15, 2021 4:37 p.m.
Most Read
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
- Elements Fire north of Kingman estimated at 1,200-1,500 acres
- Lake Havasu suspect indicted in case of impregnated 14-year-old
- Lake Havasu City teen shot dead, another charged
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Record-breaking heat continues for Kingman area
- Mohave 911
- Ducey taps federal cash to boost unemployment fund
- Ducey OKs bill shielding small business owners from new tax
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- Scams: Kingman man says ‘these guys were congratulating me up and down’
- Ducey rescinds raft of virus orders
- Obituary
- COVID Delta variant confirmed in Arizona
- Kingman woman with felony arrest warrant nabbed by KPD
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
- Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Kingman through July 4
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: