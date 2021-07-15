Mohave County’s weekly COVID case count returns to winter surge levels

KINGMAN – It’s a return to the days of yesteryear for Mohave County when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 between noon on Monday, July 12 and noon on Wednesday, July 14. That brings the total over the seven days ending Wednesday to 356, along with eight deaths. It marked the most cases recorded in a single week since 459 in the week ending Thursday, Feb. 11 at the end of a deadly surge.

Vaccination obstinance and the spread of the more-transmissible delta variant of the virus figure heavily in the most recent surge. Cases have been increasing in the county for about two months, despite the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines that health experts have determined are safe and effective. More than 99% of the deaths in the United States in recent weeks have been unvaccinated individuals, and the county lags far behind the state and national totals for residents receiving the vaccines.

In addition to the 146 new cases, there were two additional deaths in the county, raising the total to eight in the past seven days, and 668 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the county’s calculations. The newly deceased were both residents of the Bullhead City medical service area, one each ages 80-89 and 90-plus.

Of the new cases, 39 were recorded in the expansive Kingman medical service area, including 13 in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus. About 97% of the patients in the county who died from the virus were over age 50. Of the new local cases, there were eight ages 60-69, two each ages 70-79 and 80-89, and one age 90-plus.

Younger Kingman-area residents are also feeling an impact, with six new cases logged in the 0-10 age bracket and five in the 11-19 age group. There were also six cases ages 30-39, four ages 40-49, three ages 50-59 and two ages 20-29.

The Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 74. The new Bullhead cases include 21 in the age groups over 60.

There were also 33 new cases logged in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The Department of Public Health in Mohave County, where the weekly case count has been increasing for months, had logged 281 cases and six deaths in the prior seven-day period ending Wednesday, July 7.

That compares to 222 new cases and four deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 30, and 144 new cases and two deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 23. There were also 144 cases recorded between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred. There were 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2.

According to AZDHS, only 38.1% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 50.8% statewide and 55.7% nationwide. More than 69,000 of approximately 210,000 county residents are fully vaccinated.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.1 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 22,122 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 24,471 cases in the county. The county counts 668 deaths, while the state reports 768.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, July 14, there were 63 new cases from 715 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 9%.

The positivity rate was 12% (74/619) on Thursday, July 8; 10% (59/594) on Friday, July 9; 8% (14/183) on Sunday, July 11; 15% (94/620) on Monday, July 12; and 21% (85/400) on Tuesday, July 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 213,078 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, July 15, AZDHS was reporting seven new deaths and 1,014 new cases from 17,261 tests for a positivity rate of 6%. Nearly 905,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,083 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 33.9 million confirmed cases and 608,141 deaths the morning of Thursday, July 15. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,061,060 deaths from nearly 189 million confirmed cases on Thursday, July 15.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.