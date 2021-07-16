OFFERS
AP source: 2 NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated

The Arizona Cardinals NFL franchise has now cleared the 50% mark for players being vaccinated against COVID-19. Training camp starts in about two weeks. (Adobe image)

The Arizona Cardinals NFL franchise has now cleared the 50% mark for players being vaccinated against COVID-19. Training camp starts in about two weeks. (Adobe image)

ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer
Originally Published: July 16, 2021 9:26 a.m.

Updates with Arizona and La Chargers now above 50% vaccination rates in story that first moved late Thursday.

Two NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press.

As for Friday, Washington and Indianapolis had the two lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates among the 32 teams in the league, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t released the numbers, which are changing daily.

Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among 10 teams that have achieved at least 85%. About 73% of players have been vaccinated. Teams on the lower end of the vaccination table face potential competitive disadvantages.

The NFL doesn’t plan to cancel any games this season, the person said.

In a memo sent to clubs last week and obtained by the AP on Thursday, the NFL, in conjunction with the NFLPA, updated protocols to allow teams traveling to joint practices to have their daily maximum of Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals. The traveling party will be either 100 or 140, depending on the club’s vaccination percentage. The club must limit the number of individuals traveling on the team transportation to 85 but may travel additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 staff up to the applicable daily Tier limits separately to attend the practice.

Also, beginning at the start of training camp, teams will be required to develop a method to visually identify fully vaccinated Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals.

Utilizing color-coded wristbands or credentials are recommended but clubs are free to implement other methods.

Last month, the NFL and the players’ union updated protocols to loosen restrictions for fully vaccinated players and to encourage others to get the vaccine.

Unvaccinated players must continue to get daily testing, wear masks and practice physical distancing. They won’t be allowed to eat meals with teammates, can’t participate in media or marketing activities while traveling, aren’t permitted to use the sauna or steam room and may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling. Vaccinated players will not have any of those restrictions.

More like this story

NFL tells teams they must hold training camps at home
NFL training camps still on schedule for late July
New MLB rules: shower at home, don't spit, Mr Met stay away
AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start
Cardinals QB Murray won't play much in 1st preseason game
