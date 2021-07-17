COVID kills Kingman resident, 59 more infections logged in Mohave County

KINGMAN – A Kingman-area resident was killed by COVID-19 and 59 more Mohave County residents have contracted the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Friday, July 16. The report covers the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, July 14 and noon on Friday.

The newly deceased was an adult patient in the 60-69 age bracket, and the death raises the toll to 669 in the county and 153 in the Kingman medical service area, according to the county’s calculations.

Of the 59 new cases, eight were recorded in the Kingman service area, including two each ages 30-39 and 50-59; and one each age 0-10, 20-29, 40-49 and 60-69.

The Bullhead City area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 36. There were also 15 new cases reported in the Lake Havasu City service area.

Cases have been rising again in the county, and the Kingman Regional Medical Center has reported an increase in hospitalizations and more-stringent visitor guidelines.

The county logged 356 cases and eight deaths in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday. The number of new weekly cases has more than doubled since mid-June.

That compares to 222 new cases and four deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 30, and 144 new cases and two deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 23. There were also 144 cases recorded between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred. There were 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2.

The increase comes despite life-saving vaccines being readily available, and can be attributed to the delta variant, a more easily transmissible variant of the disease that has spread across the nation, forcing the return of controversial mask mandates in some areas. It also comes as Kingman-area students prepare to return next week to school, where protective face masks will not be required.

Vaccine reluctance is also figuring in the local surge. According to AZDHS, only 38.2% of county residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 50.9% statewide. Approximately one-third of county residents – 69,922 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 204 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 156, Kingman with 153, Fort Mohave with 63, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,524 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,435 for Bullhead City, 4,973 for Kingman, 1,817 for Fort Mohave, 1,177 for Golden Valley, 865 for Mohave Valley and 452 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 156 cases in Topock, 56 each in Meadview and Dolan Springs, and 43 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.1 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 22,189 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 24,471 cases in the county. The county counts 669 deaths, while the state reports 768.

County health officials report that 18,945 county residents are known to have contracted and recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, July 16, there were 36 new cases from 462 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 8%.

The positivity rate was 10% (59/594) on Friday, July 9; 8% (14/183) on Sunday, July 11; 15% (94/620) on Monday, July 12; 21% (85/400) on Tuesday, July 13; 9% (63/7`5) on Wednesday, July 14; and 7% (46/645) on Thursday, July 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 214,181 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, July 17, AZDHS was reporting 14 new deaths and 1,152 new cases from 17,403 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 907,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,114 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 3 million confirmed cases and 608,841 deaths the morning of Saturday, July 17. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,078,856 deaths from nearly 190 million confirmed cases on Saturday, July 17.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.