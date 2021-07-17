OFFERS
Death Notice | Gary Burke

Originally Published: July 17, 2021 5:15 p.m.

Gary Burke, our beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather, went home to heaven on July 6, 2021, at the age of 82.

At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 63 years, Anne, and his son, Mark. He is survived by his daughters, Jeanne and Vicki, his son, Brian, and his sister, Marilyn.

