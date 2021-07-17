Death Notice | Gary Burke
Originally Published: July 17, 2021 5:15 p.m.
Gary Burke, our beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather, went home to heaven on July 6, 2021, at the age of 82.
At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 63 years, Anne, and his son, Mark. He is survived by his daughters, Jeanne and Vicki, his son, Brian, and his sister, Marilyn.
Most Read
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
- Lake Havasu City teen shot dead, another charged
- Elements Fire north of Kingman estimated at 1,200-1,500 acres
- Mohave 911
- Record-breaking heat continues for Kingman area
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Ducey taps federal cash to boost unemployment fund
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- Ducey OKs bill shielding small business owners from new tax
- Mohave County making plans for spending $41 million in COVID relief money
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- Scams: Kingman man says ‘these guys were congratulating me up and down’
- Obituary
- Ducey rescinds raft of virus orders
- COVID Delta variant confirmed in Arizona
- Kingman woman with felony arrest warrant nabbed by KPD
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
- Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Kingman through July 4
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: