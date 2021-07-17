Diet tip: It’s never too late to start exercising

Many people think that as we get older, we become weaker, our metabolism slows down and our body composition is naturally higher in fat. Many people feel that these natural changes tend to make it more difficult to lose weight as we age. This may be true for most people, but it doesn’t have to be that way!

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

All these changes are a result of muscle loss that happens naturally with age. After age 40, adults can lose 0.25 to 0.33 pounds of muscle a year and gain that much in body fat. Muscle loss and fat gain can be prevented with resistance exercises. It doesn’t matter how old we are, or how long it has been since we have been active, age-related muscle loss can be reversed!

A couple of 45-minute strength training sessions weekly can increase strength significantly. It also helps improve body composition so that we have less body fat and more lean muscle. You can feel and see the results from building more calorie-burning muscle, with increased energy and smaller clothing sizes.

Set a goal and plan to do strength-training exercises regularly. You can start by using small hand weights that you can lift at least 10 times, but no more than 15 times. You can attend exercises classes or watch home exercise videos.

If that’s overwhelming to you because it has been too long since you participated in an exercise program start out walking. Walking can be a convenient, easy, safe, effective and enjoyable workout! You can maximize your workouts with a few simple actions. First, walk as much as you can. Take the stairs instead of the elevator, select a far spot in a parking lot, walk during breaks, etc. Challenge yourself by setting goals to walk longer distances. You can track the number of steps you take with a pedometer and try to increase that number regularly.

Try to walk briskly for at least a half hour a day. Swinging your arms naturally helps you with your pace, helps work out your upper body, and helps to burn 5% to 10% more calories.

Try to keep them bent at a 90-degree angle with your hands unclenched, wrists straight and elbows close to your sides. You can also burn more calories by walking up and down hills. Finally, make sure you have proper-fitting walking shoes to reduce the risk of injury, and walk longer distances comfortably. If it’s been a while since you have exercised consult a physician before you begin. Try taking these steps to improve your walking and strength training. It’s never too late to start benefiting your body and your mind!

