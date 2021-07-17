Mohave County Animal Shelter in Kingman reaches maximum capacity

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman is maxed out, and they aren’t alone. Pets across the West are in desperate need of loving homes as shelters fill.

Since July 1, 284 animals have been taken into the Mohave County Animal Shelter, according to Manager Nicole Mangiameli. It’s a huge influx that she says has been experienced by shelters scattered across the West.

Mangiameli and her staff have been speculating about the cause, and Mangiameli believes it’s a combination of several factors.

“You don’t ever want to ask when people bring in their animals with tears in their eyes,” Mangiameli said, but she knows that some people are losing their homes or returning to work in a post-COVID world.

Mohave County also has a large elderly population, and unfortunately, the shelter takes in many pets that belonged to residents who have passed.

Recent storms and Fourth of July fireworks also don’t help, as pets are easily spooked by the loud bangs, or high winds cause structural damage to yard fences.

With the increase in shelter residents, Mangiameli and her team have to get creative when ensuring every pet has a safe place to stay.

“This is a real crisis,” she said. “We’re all struggling a lot.”

While some animals were able to go to foster homes, there are only so many volunteers to lean on. In some cases, pets are paired up in a kennel to leave room for more, as the shelter must also consider the reality that animal control will need a place to put animals after hours.

The shelter has also installed water misters for outdoor kennels, and they’ve quickly organized adoption events at county PetSmart. A Kitty Palooza event at the Bullhead City location allowed 13 cats to find loving homes on Friday.

In addition to making space for pets, the shelter team is working tirelessly to cross off the to-do list each day.

While they have the necessary supplies, those can quickly be depleted. Donations of toys, treats, bedding, towels and blankets are always welcomed.

For those interested in adopting, Mohave County Animal Shelter is currently housing animals of all ages and sizes. Many of the dogs have been sponsored by donors, but normally, the fee for small dogs is $125, cats are $65 and large dogs are $40.

“Sometimes big dogs are harder to adopt out, but these dogs deserve to go home,” Mangiameli said. “They’ve been here too long.”

Be expected to have a meet-and-greet with the animals you’re interested in, and if you have pets already at home, bring them along to ensure they get along.

For those interested in volunteering to foster animals, Mangiameli invites you to come to the shelter, located at 950 Buchanan Street in Kingman.

After some paperwork, minor training will be conducted before you’re deemed ready to welcome a furry friend into your home.

Sometimes, even fostering an animal for a week can help ease the shelter’s burden and help animals transition. For example, Mangiameli said a mama dog is ready to give birth to six puppies any day now, and she hopes to find a foster family for even a week to allow the puppies to socialize in a home setting.

Mangiameli said despite the crisis, she is grateful for everyone who has donated, volunteered, and spent hours ensuring all of their animals are cared for. For more information contact Mohave County Animal Shelter at 928-753-2727.