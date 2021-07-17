Mohave County issues 10 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 9:
– James Burkett: Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.
– Ambient Edge: 3054 S. Surrey Loop, Kingman; HVAC replace two 3.5 ton split systems.
– Ambient Edge: 1701 S. Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3.5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: 3841 N. Verde Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 6054 W. Belle Drive, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo all.
– Charles Klatt: 6167 N. Greasewood Court, Kingman; demo existing carport.
–#1 Arizona Electric: 1084 E. Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; 200 amp panel.
– Michael Bennett: 8998 E. Dally Drive, Kingman; relocate power pole 100 amp.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 15:
– Coletti’s Construction: 1875 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; contractor.
– Diamond Dawgs: 2811 Berry Ave., Kingman; mobile food stand.
– Jesus Gamboa: 3664 N. Rainbow Drive, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care.
– Minuteman Building and Consultants: 201 Walnut St., Kingman; construction.
– Penney OpCo: 3127 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; department store.
– Pet Vet Care Centers: 4110 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; veterinary office.
– USA Truck Center: 953 W. Beale St., Kingman; gas station/convenience store.
– Verde Dispensary: 3358 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. A, Kingman; nursery and garden center.
