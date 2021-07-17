OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County issues 10 building permits

Mohave County issued 10 building permits in the week ending Friday, July 9. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued 10 building permits in the week ending Friday, July 9. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 17, 2021 5:46 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 9:

– James Burkett: Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.

– Ambient Edge: 3054 S. Surrey Loop, Kingman; HVAC replace two 3.5 ton split systems.

– Ambient Edge: 1701 S. Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3.5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 3841 N. Verde Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 6054 W. Belle Drive, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo all.

– Charles Klatt: 6167 N. Greasewood Court, Kingman; demo existing carport.

–#1 Arizona Electric: 1084 E. Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; 200 amp panel.

– Michael Bennett: 8998 E. Dally Drive, Kingman; relocate power pole 100 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 15:

– Coletti’s Construction: 1875 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– Diamond Dawgs: 2811 Berry Ave., Kingman; mobile food stand.

– Jesus Gamboa: 3664 N. Rainbow Drive, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care.

– Minuteman Building and Consultants: 201 Walnut St., Kingman; construction.

– Penney OpCo: 3127 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; department store.

– Pet Vet Care Centers: 4110 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; veterinary office.

– USA Truck Center: 953 W. Beale St., Kingman; gas station/convenience store.

– Verde Dispensary: 3358 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. A, Kingman; nursery and garden center.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County issues 22 building permits
Mohave County issues 18 building permits
Mohave County issues 16 building permits
Licenses & Permits | Dec. 29, 2019
Licenses and Permits | August. 5, 2019
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State