Mohave County issues 10 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 9:

– James Burkett: Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.

– Ambient Edge: 3054 S. Surrey Loop, Kingman; HVAC replace two 3.5 ton split systems.

– Ambient Edge: 1701 S. Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3.5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 3841 N. Verde Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 6054 W. Belle Drive, Golden Valley; demo manufactured home.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo all.

– Charles Klatt: 6167 N. Greasewood Court, Kingman; demo existing carport.

–#1 Arizona Electric: 1084 E. Vista Drive, Lake Havasu City; 200 amp panel.

– Michael Bennett: 8998 E. Dally Drive, Kingman; relocate power pole 100 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 15:

– Coletti’s Construction: 1875 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; contractor.

– Diamond Dawgs: 2811 Berry Ave., Kingman; mobile food stand.

– Jesus Gamboa: 3664 N. Rainbow Drive, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care.

– Minuteman Building and Consultants: 201 Walnut St., Kingman; construction.

– Penney OpCo: 3127 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; department store.

– Pet Vet Care Centers: 4110 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; veterinary office.

– USA Truck Center: 953 W. Beale St., Kingman; gas station/convenience store.

– Verde Dispensary: 3358 Andy Devine Ave., Ste. A, Kingman; nursery and garden center.