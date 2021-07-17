Rants and Raves | July 18, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original. We receive many more than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

COVID vaccines – To all antivaxxers or those not vaccinated, wake up and take a serious look at what’s going on to those unvaccinated. Get vaccinated for not only your own well-being but for everyone else. The benefit outweighs any risk.

Driver accepts plea deal 6 years after deadly crash – What is wrong with our court system that it has taken six years to resolve this case?

Many Arizona mayors support passenger rail service expansion – The eastbound Southwest Chief stops in Kingman at 1:20 a.m. The westbound stop occurs at 11:28 p.m. Why not change it 1:20 p.m. and 11:28 a.m.? Daytime station stops would attract more passengers, and improve service and ridership.

Rant criticizing PolitiFact – PolitiFact has won the Pulitzer Prize. It’s a great source that debunks misinformation put out by the right. Misinformation is a cancer that is spreading rapidly. Please verify the media you are consuming.

County’s weekly COVID case count returns to winter surge levels – Mohave County COVID-19 cases are rising again. Unvaccinated people need to get vaccinated.

Coalition blasts plans to divert Colorado River water in drought – It’s about time!

How much evidence will have to be laid before the public before the Democrats stop claiming that there is “no evidence” of voter fraud?

I agree that Americans must guard against socialism. We must also guard against anarchy and autocracy.