Rants and Raves | July 18, 2021
COVID vaccines – To all antivaxxers or those not vaccinated, wake up and take a serious look at what’s going on to those unvaccinated. Get vaccinated for not only your own well-being but for everyone else. The benefit outweighs any risk.
Driver accepts plea deal 6 years after deadly crash – What is wrong with our court system that it has taken six years to resolve this case?
Many Arizona mayors support passenger rail service expansion – The eastbound Southwest Chief stops in Kingman at 1:20 a.m. The westbound stop occurs at 11:28 p.m. Why not change it 1:20 p.m. and 11:28 a.m.? Daytime station stops would attract more passengers, and improve service and ridership.
Rant criticizing PolitiFact – PolitiFact has won the Pulitzer Prize. It’s a great source that debunks misinformation put out by the right. Misinformation is a cancer that is spreading rapidly. Please verify the media you are consuming.
County’s weekly COVID case count returns to winter surge levels – Mohave County COVID-19 cases are rising again. Unvaccinated people need to get vaccinated.
Coalition blasts plans to divert Colorado River water in drought – It’s about time!
How much evidence will have to be laid before the public before the Democrats stop claiming that there is “no evidence” of voter fraud?
I agree that Americans must guard against socialism. We must also guard against anarchy and autocracy.
