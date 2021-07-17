OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | July 18, 2021

Originally Published: July 17, 2021 5:36 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original. We receive many more than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

COVID vaccines – To all antivaxxers or those not vaccinated, wake up and take a serious look at what’s going on to those unvaccinated. Get vaccinated for not only your own well-being but for everyone else. The benefit outweighs any risk.

Driver accepts plea deal 6 years after deadly crash – What is wrong with our court system that it has taken six years to resolve this case?

Many Arizona mayors support passenger rail service expansion – The eastbound Southwest Chief stops in Kingman at 1:20 a.m. The westbound stop occurs at 11:28 p.m. Why not change it 1:20 p.m. and 11:28 a.m.? Daytime station stops would attract more passengers, and improve service and ridership.

Rant criticizing PolitiFact – PolitiFact has won the Pulitzer Prize. It’s a great source that debunks misinformation put out by the right. Misinformation is a cancer that is spreading rapidly. Please verify the media you are consuming.

County’s weekly COVID case count returns to winter surge levels – Mohave County COVID-19 cases are rising again. Unvaccinated people need to get vaccinated.

Coalition blasts plans to divert Colorado River water in drought – It’s about time!

How much evidence will have to be laid before the public before the Democrats stop claiming that there is “no evidence” of voter fraud?

I agree that Americans must guard against socialism. We must also guard against anarchy and autocracy.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rants and Raves | July 14, 2021
Rants and Raves | July 16, 2021
Rants and Raves | July 9, 2021
Rants and Raves | June 4, 2021
Rants and Raves | June 30, 2021
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State