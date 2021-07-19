Kingman under Flash Flood Watch until 9 p.m. Monday, July 19

KINGMAN – The Kingman area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 9 p.m. Monday, July 19, as the National Weather Service forecasts a 40% and 20% chance of thunderstorms during the day and night, respectively.

According to NWS, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after noon Monday. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will drop to 20% come Monday night.

Tuesday, July 20 also comes with a chance for precipitation and thunderstorms at 30%, with the chance for showers existing from 8–11 a.m., and thunderstorms mainly after 11 a.m. Tuesday night will see the chance of precipitation drop to 10% prior to 11 p.m.

There is also a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, and a 20% chance later that evening. Thursday, July 22 is forecast to have a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

Though percentage chances of thunderstorms are not identified by the National Weather Service, chances for showers and thunderstorms will remain for the rest of the week, Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25.

The Kingman area has received .1 inches of precipitation in the past 72 hours with recordings taken at Kingman Municipal Airport. The majority of the rain fell Sunday, July 18.

According to the NWS, people should remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

“People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream. Many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water,” NWS writes on its website. “A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.”