Briefs: Navajo Nation revives horse ride for new council session

WINDOW ROCK - The Navajo Nation Council is commencing its summer session with a return to tradition.

Tribal officials marked the beginning of the session Monday with a horse ride to the council chamber in Window Rock, Arizona, the Farmington Daily Times reported.

The horse ride was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ride's participants typically would travel to various chapters before arriving at the session. The event honors how previous tribal leaders would go to the Navajo Nation's capital.

Delegate Mark Freeland said he rode alongside more than two dozen others.

Still, some delegates chose to attend the session by telephone.

The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Hard hit by the pandemic with more than 31,000 known cases, the Navajo Nation is seeing cases going down. But leaders are continuing to urge mask wearing and vaccinations.

Ducey picks lobbyist, executive to oversee universities

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a former longtime Arizona Public Service lobbyist and a retired Microsoft executive to oversee Arizona’s three universities.

Ducey announced Monday he’s picked Jessica Pacheco and Bob Herbold to fill two vacant seats on the Arizona Board of Regents.

Pacheco was vice president of external affairs for APS parent company Pinnacle West Capital Corp., before leaving last year to start a public affairs firm. She oversaw the utility’s lobbying, political activities and public image when it controversially spent millions to elect favored regulators.

Herbold had a long career with Proctor & Gamble and Microsoft before retiring in 2001 as chief operating officer of the software giant. He now runs a foundation that provides scholarships to graduates studying engineering and computer science, according to the governor’s office.

The Board of Regents oversees Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University. Pacheco and Herbold replace Karrin Taylor Robson, who left to enter the Republican primary for governor, and Kathryn Hackett King, whom Ducey appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Advisory warns of elevated ozone levels in Phoenix area

PHOENIX – State environmental regulators are warning people in Phoenix to stay indoors for the next two days because of a change in air quality.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a High Pollution Advisory for ozone effective Monday and Tuesday in the Phoenix area.

The agency says people should limit outdoor activity, especially children and adults with respiratory issues.

The advisory concerns particulate matter that is made up of small particles found in dust.

Exposure can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease and reduce the body’s ability to fight infection.