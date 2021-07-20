OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Firefighter, paramedics wounded in deadly Arizona shootings

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 20, 2021 2:34 p.m.

TUCSON - A gunman killed one person and wounded four others, including firefighters and paramedics, at the scene of a house fire in Arizona before being shot by an officer, authorities said.

The 35-year-old suspect, who was critically wounded and remains hospitalized, drove up to the fire and shot at an ambulance crew around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus told news outlets. The ambulance was two blocks from the fire but was actually on standby for another incident, according to police.

The ambulance driver, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the head, and a paramedic in the passenger seat, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and arm. The driver was in critical condition and the woman was stable.

The suspect then drove up to the house fire where he opened fire on firefighters and neighbors trying to douse the flames, the chief said. One neighbor was shot in the head and died. A firefighter was shot in the arm, and another bullet grazed another neighbor’s head.

A “badly burned” body was later found inside the home. Tucson spokesman Sgt. Richard Gradillas said Monday the body was also tied to the shooting attacks and no suspects were outstanding.

Children who lived there and were initially missing have since been located unharmed, according to Gradillas. He would not confirm how many children had been missing.

A police officer responding to the scene encountered the suspect a couple blocks away, the chief said. Police said the suspect rammed his SUV into the officer’s vehicle and opened fire. The officer returned fire and shot the suspect, critically wounding him, the chief said. The officer was not injured.

“This is a highly tragic, really horrific incident, with many unknowns,” Magnus said.

Investigators are still trying to piece together several details.

“We are continuing the investigation and not releasing anything additional right now,” Gradillas said.

The investigation was ongoing. It was unclear what prompted the attacks or if the suspect had a connection to the residents of the burned home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

The Latest: Girl, 10, and woman, 18, dead in Toronto rampage
US Marshal killed outside Tucson house, suspect detained
2 dead, 2 wounded in Globe bar shooting; suspect in custody
Update: 5 killed, others wounded at Maryland newspaper shooting
Arizona police officer shot by carjacking suspect dies
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State