OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Havasu man indicted in homicide case

Carter R. Beckwith (MCSO photo)

Carter R. Beckwith (MCSO photo)

BRANDON MESSICK For the Miner
Originally Published: July 20, 2021 4:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County prosecutors have indicted a Lake Havasu City man on first-degree murder charges after a homicide investigation that began last weekend.

Police say 18-year-old Carter R. Beckwith fatally shot Havasu resident Daemon Petetan, 19, at an Alpine Drive address last Saturday. Beckwith remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond, and could appear in Mohave County Superior Court for arraignment as early as next month.

Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 2300 block of Alpine Drive in the early hours of July 10 after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, Petetan was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. Petetan was declared dead at the scene. Investigators ultimately identified Beckwith as the party responsible for the shooting, and began their search for the alleged killer.

According to previous statements by police, Petetan and Beckwith knew each other, and an undisclosed conflict prior to the incident escalated until the shooting took place.

Beckwith was also the suspect in two vehicle burglaries prior to the shooting, during which police say two firearms were stolen.

Investigators’ search for Beckwith ended in Parker later that morning, when officers found Beckwith asleep in his vehicle. According to police, it was Beckwith’s intent to flee to California after the shooting, and he stopped in Parker to sleep. Investigators say Beckwith was found in possession of the two allegedly stolen firearms. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.

When questioned by detectives in the case, Beckwith allegedly admitted to the shooting, but denied stealing the weapons in his possession.

According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are now processing forensic evidence in the case.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lake Havasu City teen shot dead, another charged
Cold case investigation leads Havasu police to arrest in ’04 murder
Alleged Lake Havasu drug dealers face charges
Havasu Police investigate fatal shooting
Next step unclear after judge dismisses triple homicide case
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State