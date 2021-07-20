Miner Editorial | Don’t let your pool become a nightmare

A backyard pool can be a dream come true. It can also be a nightmare.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, drownings in pools and spas claim about 390 American lives per year. Many of those victims are unattended children.

This year, the statistics will include a 1-year-old from Golden Valley. The child, playing in the yard with siblings last week, made his way into the pool. The father, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, found the child 15 minutes later. He administered CPR, the ambulance arrived, and, miraculously, the staff at Kingman Regional Medical Center were able to regain a pulse. The child was airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas where, unfortunately, he died the next day.

The case is still being investigated. But the family has already suffered an almost unbearable, and all-too-common, tragedy.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the second-leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 behind birth defects. So how do you keep your water babies safe?

Here are a few simple tips from the Mayo Clinic.

– Learn life-saving skills. All parents and child-care providers should know CPR.

– Teach children to float and swim. Classes are available for all ages, even infants.

– Never leave children unattended near a pool, hot tub or natural body of water.

– Fence and secure your pool. Fences should be at least 4 feet high, and there should be a self-latching gate at least 54 inches from the ground.

Don’t let your dream become a nightmare.