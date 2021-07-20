Mohave County logs 213 new COVID-19 cases in just two days

KINGMAN – It’s back in a big way. The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported that 213 county residents contracted the coronavirus, and two died from complications of the virus, in the three-day period between noon on Friday, July 16 and noon on Monday, July 19.

The new cases include 76 residents in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 97% of the 671 deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic, indicating that more deaths may soon be recorded.

It’s the most cases logged in a three-day span since the winter surge, when 512 new cases were announced between noon on Friday, Jan. 29 and noon on Monday, Feb. 1.

While some areas, including Los Angeles County in California, have reinstuted mask mandates indoors for all residents, vaccinated or unvaccinated, there are no efforts underway in Arizona to protect the unvaccinated. While the federal centers for disease control is now recommending that all children who are not vaccinated wear masks to school, no such requirement was in effect when Kingman Unified School District students returned to the classrooms today, Wednesday, July 21.

The spike in cases comes despite life-saving vaccines being readily available in the county, which lags far behind the national and state averages in number of residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The newly deceased in the county are both elderly patients from the Lake Havasu City medical service area, one each in the 70-79 and 80-89 age brackets.

Of the 213 new cases, 76 were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service area, including 15 in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the virus. There were eight new cases ages 60-69, six ages 70-79 and one age 80-89.

There were also nine new cases in children age 10 and under, who are not yet approved to be vaccinated against the deadly virus. Other cases included 18 ages 30-39, 12 ages 40-49, nine ages 11-19, seven ages 20-29 and six ages 50-59.

The Bullhead City area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 104. There were also 30 new confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Cases have been rising again in the county, and the Kingman Regional Medical Center has reported an increase in hospitalizations and more-stringent visitor guidelines.

The county has recorded 272 cases and three deaths in the five-day period ending at noon on Monday. That compares to 356 cases and eight deaths in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday.

There were 222 new cases and four deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 30; 144 new cases and two deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 23; and 144 cases between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred. There were 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2.

The increase comes despite life-saving vaccines being readily available, and can be attributed to the delta variant, a more easily transmissible variant of the disease that has spread across the nation.

Vaccine reluctance is also figuring in the local surge. According to AZDHS, only 38.4% of county residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 51.1% statewide. About one-third of county residents – 70,139 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 204 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 158, Kingman with 153, Fort Mohave with 63, Golden Valley with 34 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,552 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,508 for Bullhead City, 5,027 for Kingman, 1,833 for Fort Mohave, 1,186 for Golden Valley, 880 for Mohave Valley and 455 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 156 cases in Topock, 56 each in Meadview and Dolan Springs, and 45 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 22,393 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 24,748 cases in the county. The county counts 671 deaths, while the state reports 771.

County health officials report that 18,589 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, July 19, there were 100 new cases from 257 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 39%.

The positivity rate was 10% (59/594) on Friday, July 9; 8% (14/183) on Sunday, July 11; 15% (94/620) on Monday, July 12; 21% (85/400) on Tuesday, July 13; 9% (63/75) on Wednesday, July 14; 7% (46/645) on Thursday, July 15; 8% (36/462) on Friday, July 16; and (61/267) on Sunday, July 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 215,280 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, July 20, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths and 1,154 new cases from 10,576 tests for a positivity rate of 11%. More than 910,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,117 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 34 million confirmed cases and 609,328 deaths the morning of Tuesday, July 20. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,101,337 deaths from more than 191 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, July 20.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.