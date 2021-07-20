Monthly Movie Night at adult center features ‘The Gunfighter’
KINGMAN – “The Gunfighter,” starring Gregory Peck, will be the featured movie for Monthly Movie Night at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at 1776 Airway Ave., in Kingman at 6 p.m. Friday, July 30.
According to movie site IMDb, the 1950 production features reformed gunfighter Jimmy Ringo (Peck), who rides into town to find his true love, but instead finds nothing but trouble.
Local movie buff Steve Conn will provide historical and behind-the-scenes commentary before the movie begins.
Family and friends are welcome. Popcorn, snacks and drinks are available.
A $2 entry donation benefits adult center programs. For more information call 928-757-2778.
