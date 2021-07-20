OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Karen Ann Parker

Karen Ann Parker

Karen Ann Parker

Originally Published: July 20, 2021 3:22 p.m.

Karen Ann Parker passed away in Kingman, Arizona on June 3, 2021 at age 77.

Karen was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to John “Raeburn” and Doris E. Flerlage on Oct. 1, 1943. She spent her early childhood in Illinois and then relocated to Redlands, California with her family. It was in Redlands where Karen met and later married Richard Allen Parker. Karen and Richard spent 42 years together raising a family, building a business and sharing the great adventure of life. They lived many places over the years, ultimately landing in Arizona. Karen devoted her life to the wellbeing of her family and in later years made her home wherever she was needed. She cared for and influenced the lives of many family members and friends.

Karen was predeceased by Richard A. Parker (husband), John “Raeburn” Flerlage (father), Doris E. Kerr (mother), William Flerlage (brother), and Kristin Landell (sister).

Karen is survived by her children Delores (and Martin) Peake, Richard A. (and Lisa) Parker II, Anthony Parker, Beverly Kubesh, and Kevin Parker. She is also survived by aunt Arlene Pagels; sisters Donna Adams and Deborah Babcock; and 14 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.

A private Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Doris Glentz
Obituary | Yvonne Collins
Obituary | Gladys Terry
Shirley Ann Bolsem
Obituary | Alfred (Fred) Owen Bedard

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State