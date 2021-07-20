OFFERS
Warm, wet weather pattern in place

The current warm and wet weather pattern will continue, with the potential lightning strikes causing wildfire. (Courtesy photo)

The current warm and wet weather pattern will continue, with the potential lightning strikes causing wildfire. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 20, 2021 4:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – If you’re hoping for a change in the weather, it’s not happening in the northwest deserts of Arizona.

The National Weather Service reports that the warm, muggy weather will continue through the seven-day forecast period, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms daily through Monday, July 26.

High temperatures will range from a forecast 99 degrees on Wednesday, July 21, to about 90 each day this coming weekend.

The best chance of rain, which would be welcome in this prolonged drought broken by a few recent thundershowers, is predicted on Friday. The National Weather Service predicts a 50% of showers and thunderstorms during the day.

There’s also a 30% chance of rain showers or thunderstorms during the day on Wednesday, and a 40% chance on Thursday and Thursday night.

Overnight lows will range from 78 degrees on Wednesday night to 72 on the night of Sunday, July 25.

The weather service recorded .012 inches of rain at Kingman Municipal Airport on Sunday, and more than 1.2 inches have fallen in the past month.

Several flash flood warnings have been issued in recent days, and rains may have been heavier in outlying areas.

The good news is the high humidity has enabled firefighters to gain control over four wildfires that had been burning in Mohave County.

The Elements Fire six miles east-northeast of Chloride was 65% contained and stalled at 1,343 acres when the most-recent report was issued on Friday, July 16.

The Cedar Basin Fire in the Wikieup area, which claimed the lives of two members of an air crew in a crash last week, was 100% contained as of Thursday, July 15.

The Lime Fire in the Arizona Strip and the Snap Point Fire near the Arizona-Utah border have also been contained.

