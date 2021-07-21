OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man arrested, denies involvement in burglary

Michael John Gibson (MCSO photo)

Michael John Gibson (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: July 21, 2021 2:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Michael John Gibson, 47, of Kingman, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Friday, July 16 in connection with a burglary that occurred Thursday, July 15 in the 3000 block of Airway Avenue.

KPD wrote in a news release that detectives responded to a reported burglary in progress at a business. Officers discovered an unoccupied parked vehicle near a hole that had been cut in the fence.

Officers reportedly observed items inside the vehicle that appeared to have been taken from the fenced yard. However, officers were unable to locate anyone in the yard. The truck, which law enforcement says returned registered to Gibson, was impounded as evidence.

KPD wrote that officers contacted Gibson on Friday, July 16 when he called to report his truck as stolen. Gibson denied involvement in the burglary when interviewed by detectives, who reportedly discovered information linking Gibson to the burglary.

Gibson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree burglary, with law enforcement writing detectives are set to file additional felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and weapons misconduct.

A subsequent search of Gibson’s vehicle saw law enforcement locate suspected methamphetamine, associated drug paraphernalia, burglary tools and a semi-automatic weapon, according to KPD.

Gibson was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave 911 | July 19, 2020
Mohave 911: July 4, 2016
Sunday, August 31, 2008
Mohave 911 | April 12, 2020
Kingman Police believe vehicle burglary ring broken up
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State