Briefs | Las Cruces lawmaker says politics led to denial of Communion

A New Mexico lawmakers claims he was denied Communion by his local Catholic priest because of an abortion vote. (Photo by Wilfredor, cc-by-sa-1.0, https://bit.ly/2V15Mrx)

A New Mexico lawmakers claims he was denied Communion by his local Catholic priest because of an abortion vote. (Photo by Wilfredor, cc-by-sa-1.0, https://bit.ly/2V15Mrx)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 22, 2021 11:19 a.m.

SANTA FE, N.M. - A New Mexico lawmaker says he was denied Communion by his local Catholic priest because of his politics. Democratic state Sen. Joseph Cervantes said Monday that he has been treated differently by the church since voting to repeal a state law banning abortion under most circumstances.

Cervantes’ statement came after he tweeted over the weekend about not getting Communion from Peter Baldacchino, bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he said he “felt it necessary to address those who would politicize, and thereby belittle, the promises of the Eucharist.”

Cervantes, of Las Cruces, says the outdated law, which would have jailed women for getting an abortion, was unconstitutional.

A spokesman for Baldacchino declined comment to media outlets. The diocese, however, put out a statement.

“The Diocese regrets that Senator Cervantes chose not to enter into dialogue with any diocesan official and felt that Twitter would be the most appropriate outlet to express his concerns,” the diocese wrote.

The controversy reflects an ongoing effort by some bishops in the U.S. to rebuke politicians who support abortion rights but continue to receive Communion.

College gets trove of LDS memorabilia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Virginia recently received a massive donation of Mormon memorabilia, books and other materials that officials say could make the university a leading site east of the Rockies for studying the religion. Gregory A. Prince, a researcher, businessman and historian of the Latter-Day Saints faith, donated more than 10,000 items to the Charlottesville university, The Daily Progress reported.

“With the gift of the Gregory A. Prince Collection, the UVa Mormon studies program is poised to provide the leadership needed for a new generation of students and researchers of Mormonism,” said Kathleen Flake, a professor of Mormonism. “Built over a lifetime of research in and writing about Mormonism, it is widely recognized as one of the finest private collections in the world.”

Most of the collection will be available for researchers to study, according to the newspaper, which reported that university officials expect the collection to be of interest to a wide range of students and scholars. Prince declined to comment to The Daily Progress about his donation.

