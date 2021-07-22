OFFERS
Dental group no longer supporting Gosar, a former dentist

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott), who represents the Kingman area in the U.S. House, has lost the financial backing of the American Dental Association, the group announced last week. (Miner file photo)

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott), who represents the Kingman area in the U.S. House, has lost the financial backing of the American Dental Association, the group announced last week. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 22, 2021 11:58 a.m.

PHOENIX - The American Dental Association says it’s no longer backing six-term U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, who worked previously as a dentist.

The Arizona Republic reports that the organization’s board of trustees determined that the American Dental Political Action Committee should suspend future contributions to Gosar.

The Chicago-based organization issued a statement last week that didn’t mention Gosar, noting only that its “core values” are central to its mission to help dentists and public health.

“The ADA believes participation in the political process should reflect its values, ideals and priorities. The ADA will support those individuals who advance our mission and are in alignment with those ideals, views and priorities.”

Gosar brushed off the ADA’s decision, which was first reported by Vice News.

“I will continue to work for my constituents, many of whom are dentists, and will continue to fight for better oral health across our country,” Gosar said in a statement. “This does not slow me down in my efforts for better health care.”

The ADA decision follows a pressure campaign led by several of Gosar’s siblings who have called the former dentist an extremist who helped incite the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

They have urged people to vote for his Democratic opponents since 2018.

Gosar has falsely suggested that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, appeared at an event organized by a prominent white nationalist and maintained the police officer who killed a rioter climbing through a barricaded door at the U.S. Capitol committed “murder.”

