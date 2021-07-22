Kingman Miner July 22 Adoption Spotlight: Nova
Originally Published: July 22, 2021 10:52 a.m.
Updated as of Thursday, July 22, 2021 12:27 PM
These are Arizona’s children. Nova is energetic, independent and loving. She has a passion for equality and looks forward to a career in public service to advocate for others. She loves to dance and play sports and hopes to travel and explore new places. Get to know Nova and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
