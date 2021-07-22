Mohave County records nearly 400 new COVID cases in 7-day span

KINGMAN – The COVID-19 case count continues to climb in Mohave County, with 386 new cases reported in the seven-day period ending at noon Wednesday, July 21.

That’s 30 more cases than reported in the previous week, and it continued a trend of week-over-week increases that began last month.

The increase is blamed in part on the appearance of the more-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which is taking a toll across the nation in areas with low vaccination rates like Mohave County.

The weekly total of 356 cases was reached with the announcement on Wednesday, July 21 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health that another 116 county residents had contracted the virus between noon on Monday, July 19 and noon on Wednesday. Of those, 17 were in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the virus.

Of the new cases, 44 were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service area, with the new local cases trending younger. There were 10 new cases in the 30-39 age group, nine ages 11-19 and eight ages 20-29. There were also five cases each ages 0-10 and 40-49, three ages 50-59, two ages 80-89 and one each age 60-69 and 70-79.

The Bullhead City area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 57, including nine over age 60. There were also 15 new cases confirmed in the Lake Havasu City service area.

Cases have been rising again in the county, and the Kingman Regional Medical Center has reported an increase in hospitalizations.

The 386 new cases and three deaths in the week ending Wednesday compares to 356 cases and eight deaths in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday, July 14.

There were 222 new cases and four deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 30; 144 new cases and two deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 23; and 144 cases between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred.

Vaccine reluctance is also figuring in the local surge. According to AZDHS, only 38.5% of county residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 51.3% statewide. About one-third of county residents – 70,356 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 204 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 158, Kingman with 153, Fort Mohave with 63, Golden Valley with 34 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,570 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,534 for Bullhead City, 5,059 for Kingman, 1,853 for Fort Mohave, 1,189 for Golden Valley, 887 for Mohave Valley and 456 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 158 cases in Topock, 63 in Dolan Springs, 56 in Meadview and 45 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.5% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 22,512 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 24,889 cases in the county. The county counts 671 deaths, while the state reports 770.

County health officials report that 18,669 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, July 21, there were 85 new cases from 1,176 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 7%.

The positivity rate was 9% (63/75) on Wednesday, July 14; 7% (46/645) on Thursday, July 15; 8% (36/462) on Friday, July 16; 23% (61/267) on Sunday, July 18; 39% (100/257) on Monday, July 19; and 11% (56/530) on Tuesday, July 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 216,984 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, July 22, AZDHS was reporting 10 new deaths and 1,174 new cases from 16,502 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 912,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,137 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 34 million confirmed cases and 609,902 deaths the morning of Thursday, July 22. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,130,687 deaths from more than 192 million confirmed cases on Thursday, July 22.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.