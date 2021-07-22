Rants and Raves | July 23, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Many Arizona mayors support passenger rail service expansion – To achieve midday service instead of midnight service, just run a second train 12 hours behind the first. This will prevent schedule disruptions for Los Angeles passengers and provide a usable transportation option for under-served Arizona communities such as Kingman.

Reply to rant about future of USA – I feel lucky to be of age where I will not live to see the country destroyed by a fascist, anti-democratic, anti-intellectual, amoral, authoritarian Republican Party in pursuit of a neo-feudal society of peasant serfs and corporate lords.

Reply to rant about future of USA – Final destruction of the country? The beauty of America is that it can change. We’ve amended our beloved Constitution 27 times so far with progressive ideas. Without change, we’d still be a country of unregulated capitalist slavers.

Two school districts oppose Ducey nixing quarantine rules – They should! Has the governor noticed the rise of the delta variant and its new path of destruction, should we not get this virus under control. We need real leadership, not pandering to ignorance and misinformation for political purposes.

What is it about the open-range chickens? I’ve had to swerve three times to miss one in the last week.

Regarding the new surge in COVID-19 cases (delta variant) in Mohave County – For those who have lost loved ones, I pray that you may be comforted. I urge you to share your stories, and help those still fearful of the vaccine to reconsider and get vaccinated to save others in our communities.

Mohave County logs 213 new COVID cases in just 2 days – It’s back! We have the anti-vaxxers to thank! The virus will thank them - with death and suffering and ruin - as it will the corrupt liars that spread misinformation about vaccines for political and financial gain!