Tournament Champions

The Lee Williams Baseball Crew beat Baseball 101 of North Las Vegas 7-0 to win the championship game of a three-day tournament played at Las Vegas Sports Park June 25-27. (Courtesy photo)

The Lee Williams Baseball Crew beat Baseball 101 of North Las Vegas 7-0 to win the championship game of a three-day tournament played at Las Vegas Sports Park June 25-27. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 22, 2021 11:54 a.m.

The Lee Williams Baseball Crew beat Baseball 101 of North Las Vegas 7-0 to win the championship game of a three-day tournament played at Las Vegas Sports Park June 25-27. The squad persevered through temperatures of 105-110 degrees to bring home the title.

