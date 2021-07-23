Flash Flood Watch in effect starting Saturday, July 24

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Kingman area from noon Saturday, July 24 until 12 a.m. Monday, July 26.

There is a 30% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms mainly after 9 a.m. Saturday, which will also see wind gusts as high as 20 mph, according to NWS. That 30% chance for rain and storms will remain Saturday night, with gusts dropping to as high as 18 mph. Saturday’s high and low temperatures are forecast at 91 and 72 degrees, respectively.

The chance for rain and thunderstorms is forecast to increase to 50% Sunday, July 25, which will have a high near 88 and a low near 69 later that night paired with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

While the flood watch expires at 12 a.m. Monday, there will still be a 60% chance of precipitation mainly after noon. There will remain a chance of showers and thunderstorms prior to midnight on Monday, which will have a high near 88 and a low around 71.

There will also be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms each day from Tuesday through Thursday, July 27-29. According to NWS, 0.28 inches of rain have fallen in the past 72 hours, with recordings taken from Kingman Municipal Airport.

According to the NWS, people should remember to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

“People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream. Many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water,” NWS writes on its website. “A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.”