Obituary | William Clayton 'Clay' Martin

William Clayton (Clay) Martin, 60, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 20 2021 at the Kingman Regional Hospital in Kingman, Arizona, surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 26 at 11 a.m. at the Hope City Church in Kingman, Arizona.



Clay was born on Sept. 8, 1960 in Bakersfield, California. He was the second son of William and Robbie Martin of Lequire, Oklahoma.

Clay is survived by his wife Kayla Martin; his children Garrett Martin, Hannah Martin, Taylar Martin, Wesley Martin, Stacie Tucker; and mother-in-law Nancy Stone; four sisters Jerrie Faulkner of Lequire, Oklahoma, Joann Rodriguez of Grand Prairie, Texas, Robbie Sloan of Lequire, Oklahoma, and Vennessa Parker, Caseville, Missouri; and one brother, Charles Dee Hulsey of Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Clay is preceded in death by his parents William and Robbie Martin; and sisters Nancy Hulsey and Sharon Storm.

Occupationally, Clay worked at the Hoover Dam for the last 15 years as the Hydroelectric Mechanical Supervisor II. Before that he worked at Edison Nuclear Plant in Laughlin, Nevada.



Clay was as a true “family man.” It didn’t matter if he was hunting for wildlife, riding the dunes, getting excitable, taking a vacation or remodeling around the house, he was doing what he loved with who he loved. It was never his first rodeo. He’ll be remembered for his belly laughs and tender heart. He loved having fun with whoever he was with and was always ready to invite his family and friends out to enjoy his backyard “Patio Bar” where a nice cold drink around the fire pit awaited, and if you were really loved he’d have his smoker going.

After he graduated high school from Kinta High School in 1978, he served seven years in the United States Marine Corps. “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” Semper Fi.

In 1988, Clay settled in Kingman, Arizona, where met the “Love of His Life” Kayla Stone, married her, built their home and raised their family.

Clay was raised in Lequire, Oklahoma, and Arizona never truly got all the Okie out of him. Mimicking the words of his mother, “Love you, Clay Boy.”