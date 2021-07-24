7 dead, 154 more residents infected with COVID-19 in 2 days

KINGMAN – You could see it coming. Cases have been increasing, and deaths lag several weeks behind.

Mohave County Department of Public Health officials reported on Friday, July 23 that seven more county resident have perished from COVID-19 and 154 were infected by the virus in the 48-hour period ending at noon on Friday, July 23.

It was the most new cases and most deaths reported in a two-day span since the winter surge.

The newly deceased are all older residents in age groups for which life-saving vaccinations have been available since early this year. While county news releases do not reveal if the newly infected or deceased had been vaccinated, more than 99% of deaths nationwide have occurred among the unvaccinated, according to the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The county deaths include six residents in the 60-69 age group, and one age 70-79. Two of the decased were residents age 60-69 from the expansive Kingman medical service area. Four were from the Bullhead City service area – three ages 60-69 and one age 70-79. A resident in the 60-69 age bracket from the Lake Havasu City area also perished.

Kingman absorbed the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 67, including 15 in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications of the virus. There were nine local cases ages 60-69, three ages 70-79, two ages 60-69 and one over age 90.

The number of infections among younger Mohave County residents has been rising as the delta variant of the coronavirus becomes predominant, and vaccinations rates among older residents improve. There were 13 new local cases ages 30-39, as well as 11 ages 20-29, 10 ages 11-19, seven each ages 40-59 and 50-59, and four ages 0-10.

There were also 51 new confirmed cases in the Bullhead City services area, and 36 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area. There were no new cases reported in the Arizona Strip, where new infections have been rare in recent months.

Cases have been rising again in the county, and the Kingman Regional Medical Center has reported an increase in hospitalizations.

The 386 new cases and three deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, July 21 compares to 356 cases and eight deaths in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday, July 14.

There were 222 new cases and four deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 30; 144 new cases and two deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 23; and 144 cases between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred.

Vaccine reluctance is also figuring in the local surge. According to AZDHS, only 38.7% of county residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 51.5% statewide. About one-third of county residents – 70,578 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 207 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 159, Kingman with 154, Fort Mohave with 64, Golden Valley with 34 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,602 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,569 for Bullhead City, 5,110 for Kingman, 1,863 for Fort Mohave, 1,199 for Golden Valley, 887 for Mohave Valley and 458 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 160 cases in Topock, 66 in Dolan Springs, 57 in Meadview and 45 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.5% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 22,671 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 25,038 cases in the county. The county counts 678 deaths, while the state reports 778.

County health officials report that 18,669 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, July 23, there were 102 new cases from 665 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 15%.

The positivity rate was 8% (36/462) on Friday, July 16; 23% (61/267) on Sunday, July 18; 39% (100/257) on Monday, July 19; 11% (56/530) on Tuesday, July 20; and 7% (85/1,176) on Wednesday, July 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 218,270 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, July 24, AZDHS was reporting 26 new deaths and 1,528 new cases from 21,434 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 915,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,170 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 34 million confirmed cases and 610,720 deaths the morning of Saturday, July 24. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,143,105 deaths from more than 193 million confirmed cases on Saturday, July 24.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.