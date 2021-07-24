OFFERS
Baby girl Watson born at Kingman Regional Medical Center

Lylah Ray Watson (Courtesy)

Lylah Ray Watson (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 24, 2021 6:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – Lylah Ray Watson was born at 5:41 a.m. Thursday, July 15 at Kingman Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is the daughter of Haley Smart of Kingman. Grandparents include Marilynn Alice Smart and Cynthia Baranski.

