City of Kingman development manager outlines efforts during pandemic

KINGMAN – Bennet Bratley, City of Kingman economic development manager, shared the department's reports with the Kingman City Council on Tuesday, July 20.

The report covers 2020 and the pandemic’s influence on the city by the end of the year. According to the report, the mission of the department is to improve the local economy, generate high-paying jobs, increase per-capita income and improve life in Kingman.



Bratley said that throughout the pandemic the department worked with local businesses to make sure they were receiving the support and information they needed. The department created programs to help “offset” restrictions businesses faced so they could still gain revenue and pay expenses.

Based on business location, retention and expansion projects in 2020, the total five-year economic impact resulted in $229.8 million and $5 million for the total five-year local tax revenue, Bratley said. Companies “directly or indirectly” aided in around 300 jobs.

“I will say that in 2021, we are already past what we did in 2020 in regards to new businesses and existing businesses expanding,” Bratley said.



Bratley said the department did not see much of a decrease in business licenses, regardless of the pandemic. Bratley said there were 769 construction permits in 2020 and an estimated $77.6 million from building permits.



Kingman also rose in population. According to the department, the 2020 population was 31,682 compared to 30,314 in 2018.

According to Bratley, tourism took the biggest hit in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Like other businesses, the department took time to open back up safely to tourists. Lodging tax receipts started improving due to sports tournaments throughout the summer and fall of 2020.

Bratley said a main focus of the department is to encourage tourists to come to Kingman. Since the state is opening back up from the pandemic, the department will have more opportunities to expand their services.

Bratley told the council that the department will continue to assist local businesses with the impact the pandemic continues to have while also working to attract new businesses to the city.

“We’re going to support Kingman businesses recovery and assist with various small businesses incentive programs,” Bratley said.