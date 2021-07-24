Flash flood watch in effect for Kingman area until Monday

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Kingman area from noon Saturday, July 24 until 12 a.m. Monday, July 26.

Prior to the watch even taking effect on Saturday, NWS had already recorded more than 0.09 inches of rain having fallen at Kingman Municipal Airport between the evening of Friday, July 23 and 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The chance for rain and thunderstorms is forecast at 50% Sunday, July 25, which will have a high near 86 and a low near 70 degrees later that night paired with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

While the flood watch expires at 12 a.m. Monday, there will still be a 50% chance of precipitation. There will remain a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night, which will have a low around 71.

There will also be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms each day from Tuesday through Friday, July 27-30.

NWS reminds motorists and people to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

“People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream. Many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water,” NWS writes on its website. “A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.”