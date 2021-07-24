OFFERS
Kingman issues 26 building permits

The City of Kingman issued 26 building permits in the week ending Thursday, July 22. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 24, 2021 5:42 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 16:

– GHS Electric: 1715 Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; move 200 amp power pole.

– Cavalier Construction Company: 3285 E. Boquillas Drive, Kingman; 20 amp electric and tub replacement.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3574 E. Oriole Lane, Kingman; demo all.

– Larry Carlson: 1701 Vista Drive, Mohave Valley; new 200 amp main panel.

– Benjamin White: Topock; move power pole and panel to outside of garage.

– Select Electric: Kingman; electrical 50 amp 240 volt subpanel.

– Select Electric: Kingman; 100 amp sub panel for RV.

– Norma Medina: 3970 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; restoring 200 amp electrical and gas.

– Todd Martinet and Sara Trustee: Littlefield; demo existing structure.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 22:

– Luxor Construction & Design: 212 N. Fourth St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– Definite Construction: 4029 Cross Four Ave., Kingman; addition; $878.

– Harms Construction: 3880 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; awnings; $221.

– H&H Development: 2045 Cherokee St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,045.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 3351 N. Yuma St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Freedom Forever: 3916 N. Harvard Drive, Kingman; electric; $222.

– Samuel Lamphere: 3396 N. Sage St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Samuel Lamphere: 2392 Seminole Place, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Samuel Lamphere: 3034 N. Rainbow St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Samuel Lamphere: 3405 Airfield Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Havasu Solar: 2732 Louise Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Freedom Forever: 1921 Airfield Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 2315 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 2444 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 2620 Chambers Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 3956 Raymond Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 2069 Robert Mitchum Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– SunUp America: 3714 N. Moore St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 2673 Diamondback Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Blue Marlin Electric: 3791 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; electric; $89.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 3913 Lindsey Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 3094 Southern Loop, Kingman; electric; $128.

– K Squared: 3551 N. Lomita St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,447.

– K Squared: 3575 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,447.

– Aquatic Pools: 3258 Karen Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,200.

– Discount Sign Company: 414 E. Beale St., Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 22:

– Level Up Mobile Home Construction: 3716 Martingale Drive, Kingman; mobile home installation.

– Garcia’s Tacos: 533 S. Mormon Flat Road, Golden Valley; mobile food stand.

– TWS Flag Wavers: 2380 Suddenlink Way, Ste. 308, Bullhead city; retail trade.

– Shelby’s Mobile Oil Change & Repair: 2202 Los Angeles St., Kingman; mobile auto repair.

– BCS Office Technology: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; electronics shop.

– Liquid Bistro: 510 Beale St., Kingman; coffee shop.

– Kiwi Enterprises: 669 S. Verde Road, Golden Valley; solar sun screen sales.

– Rual Roadat: 849 Driscoll Way, Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Chicago Title Agency: 2699 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; title company.

– Visual FX Industries: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; welding and steel sales.

– Stoneking Construction: 2525 Jagerson Ave., Kingman; construction.

