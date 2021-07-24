OFFERS
Mohave County fire restrictions remain in effect

Mohave County’s fireworks ban is still in effect for all unincorporated areas. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 24, 2021 5:48 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, July 24, 2021 6:48 PM

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s fireworks ban is still in effect for all unincorporated areas.

The Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition enacted by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on May 10, 2021, remains in effect in unincorporated areas of the county below 4,000 feet in elevation.

Some of these areas have recently received a lot of rain, but many areas at lower elevations have not. Vegetation in those areas remains very dry, and a high threat of wildfire ignitions still exists, the county wrote in a news release.

Sufficient precipitation has been received in areas about 4,000 feet in elevation to mitigate the dry conditions and substantially lower the wildfire threat. The Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition for elevations above 4,000 feet will be lifted at 8 a.m. on July 26.

Wind and vegetation conditions in the Hualapai Mountain Park will be monitored daily to determine whether campfire use in established recreation areas will be allowed.

