Mohave County fire restrictions remain in effect
Updated as of Saturday, July 24, 2021 6:48 PM
KINGMAN – Mohave County’s fireworks ban is still in effect for all unincorporated areas.
The Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition enacted by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on May 10, 2021, remains in effect in unincorporated areas of the county below 4,000 feet in elevation.
Some of these areas have recently received a lot of rain, but many areas at lower elevations have not. Vegetation in those areas remains very dry, and a high threat of wildfire ignitions still exists, the county wrote in a news release.
Sufficient precipitation has been received in areas about 4,000 feet in elevation to mitigate the dry conditions and substantially lower the wildfire threat. The Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition for elevations above 4,000 feet will be lifted at 8 a.m. on July 26.
Wind and vegetation conditions in the Hualapai Mountain Park will be monitored daily to determine whether campfire use in established recreation areas will be allowed.
- Kingman man arrested, denies involvement in burglary
- Mohave County issues 10 building permits
- Armed robbery suspect from Mohave Valley identified, still at large
- More rain forecast for Kingman
- Kingman Regional Medical Center: COVID variant taking a toll in Kingman
- Mohave County records nearly 400 new COVID cases in 7-day span
- COVID kills Kingman resident, 59 more infections logged in Mohave County
- Havasu man indicted in homicide case
- Lake Havasu City teen shot dead, another charged
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- Scams: Kingman man says ‘these guys were congratulating me up and down’
- Obituary
- Ducey rescinds raft of virus orders
- Lake Havasu City teen shot dead, another charged
- COVID Delta variant confirmed in Arizona
- Kingman woman with felony arrest warrant nabbed by KPD
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
- Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Kingman through July 4
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: