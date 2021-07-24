Mohave County sets public hearing on budget, levies and tax rates

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 budget and levies, as well as tax rates for the Mohave County Free Library District and Mohave County Flood Control District, at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 at the Mohave County Administration Building.

The county wrote in a news release that according to the 2021 levy limit referenced by the Arizona Department of Revenue Property Tax Oversight Commission Mohave County’s maximum allowable primary property tax rate is $2.3944 and the truth in taxation rate is $1.8240.

The county has proposed a rate of $1.9000 which is $0.0760 higher than the truth in taxation rate and $0.4944 less than the maximum allowable rate. The proposed levy for fiscal year 2021-22 is $40.72 million, an increase of nearly $1.6 million or 4.2% above the PTOC truth in taxation amount. It is nearly $10.6 million less than the maximum allowable levy limit, the county continued.

“The proposed tax increase will cause Mohave County’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $190,” the county wrote. “Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $182.40. The increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction and is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness, or budget and tax overrides.”

Mohave County Free Library District is proposing a rate of $0.2716, which is $0.0109 higher than the truth in taxation rate, according to the release. It is proposed to levy slightly more than $5.8 million in fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of $228,299 or 4.2% above the PTOC truth in taxation amount.

“The proposed tax increase will cause Mohave County’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $27.16,” the county wrote. “Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $26.07. The increase is exclusive of increased secondary property taxes received from new construction and is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter-approved bonded indebtedness.”

Mohave County Flood Control District is proposing a rate of $0.5000 which is $0.0216 higher than the truth in taxation rate. It is proposed to levy approximately $9.5 million in fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of $403,593 or 4.5% above the PTOC truth in taxation amount.

“The proposed tax increase will cause Mohave County’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $50. Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $47.84,” the county stated in the release.