Obituary | Edna C. Johnson
Sept. 14, 1931 - July 12, 2021
Edna died peacefully in her sleep, at home with her family at her side.
Edna was preceded in death with the passing of her husband Frank in 2003; her twin sister Elna Graham in 2010; her brothers Myron and Harris Hanson; and sisters Norma Bachel, Thelma Holter and Gladys Skogstad.
Edna is survived by her children Nancy Manning of Kingman, Wayne Johnson of Kingman and Randy Johnson of San Francisco; grandchildren Jeremy and Nicole Lauderdale; great-grandchildren Jason, Camryn, Lilly and Lucy; and precious great-great granddaughter Frankie Lee, all of Washington. She is also survived by her sister Ina (Roger) Donnelly of Webster, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Edna was born in Mountrail County, North Dakota, one of eight children to Thomas and Leah Hanson. Hard times, but still growing up with a smile and fond memories of country dances (she always told us how she loved to dance), and how she would put her twin's name on the black board when she got in trouble!
Edna and Frank married in Minot, North Dakota on June 29, 1950. They moved to Washington in 1954, California in 1962, finally retiring to Kingman, Arizona in 1990. Edna continued to be a lunch lady alongside her twin at Kingman Middle School and retired at age 80 from Manzanita Elementary. She enjoyed the children and staff, always smiling. Her funny story from the Junior High cafeteria “I never saw OLD twins before” from one of the kids.
Edna was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and loyal friend to many. She will be missed and always loved. She always had a big smile and hug for all. She appreciated and was thankful for everything.
Services will be held at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 4045 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman, Arizona, on Aug. 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. Edna was a member of this congregation for over 30 years.
