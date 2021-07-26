OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bryant, Rizzo, Bote homer as Cubs beat Diamondbacks 5-1

The Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, July 25 in a Major League Baseball game played at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Photo by Jared Vincent, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2Vx6g6j)

The Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, July 25 in a Major League Baseball game played at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Photo by Jared Vincent, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2Vx6g6j)

JOHN JACKSON, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 26, 2021 9:11 a.m.

CHICAGO - Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday.

Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series.

Williams (4-2) struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season. It was the right-hander's second start (and third appearance) since missing five weeks following an appendectomy.

“I've been wanting to pitch in front of a full Wrigley,” said Williams, who was making his first home start since crowd restrictions were lifted. “It's special and I felt the energy on the mound.”

Andrew Young had a pinch-hit RBI single and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.

Arizona starter Caleb Smith (3-7) allowed five runs on three hits in six innings.

“I thought I threw the ball well; the results aren't what I wanted,” Smith said. “The two walks (before the homers) are something you can't defend.”

After Willson Contreras led off the bottom of the first with a walk, Bryant stroked an 0-1 pitch into the center-field bleachers. It was Bryant's 17th homer and first since July 3. He is one of several Chicago players who could be traded before Friday's deadline.

Rizzo followed with a solo shot for a 3-0 lead. It was his 240th homer with the Cubs, passing Aramis Ramirez for sixth place on the team's career list.

“You don't know what's going to happen. This could be it,” Rizzo said of breaking up the core of the 2016 World Series team. “If that happens, we'll face it. Until then, we'll enjoy the wins.”

Bote, who was activated from the 10-day injured list before the game, added a two-run blast in the fourth to make it 5-0. Bote had been sidelined since May 30 with a dislocated left shoulder.

Young singled in David Peralta in the ninth to break the shutout.

Craig Kimbrel, another likely trade target, came on to get the final out for his 23rd save.

“These next few days, the trade market will be heating up and there'll be a lot more rumors,” Rizzo said.

ROSTER MOVE

To make room for Bote on the active roster, RHP Trevor Megill was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: C Carson Kelly (fractured right wrist), INF Ketel Marte (strained left hamstring) and RHP Taylor Clarke (strained right teres major) all took part in a live batting practice session Saturday at Chase Field in Arizona. Kelly was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Hillsboro on Sunday. Marte was slated to play in an Arizona Complex League game on Sunday.

Cubs: RHP Rowan Wick (left oblique strain) will move to Triple-A Iowa to continue a rehab assignment on Monday after making three appearances for Class A South Bend.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Widener (1-0, 3.55 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game series at Texas on Tuesday night. RHP Dane Dunning (3-7, 4.30) pitches for the Rangers.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.61) looks to become the first 13-game winner in the majors Monday night in the opener of a four-game home series with Cincinnati. LHP Wade Miley (8-4, 2.72) starts for the Reds.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Late homers doom D-backs in 7-6 loss to Cubs
Kelly, Escobar lead Diamondbacks over Cubs 6-4
Corbin leads D-backs over Cubs 6-2
Arrieta tops D-backs 7-2; Cubs reopen 1-game NL Central lead
Bote lifts Cubs past Diamondbacks 2-1
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State